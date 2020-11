What You Really Need To Know About COVID-19 & Mouthwash

Before you run out to the pharmacy and buy Tesco out of mouthwash, know that this research is in the very early stages. The team of scientists haven’t done clinical trials on humans yet, and they tested with a coronavirus associated with common colds, rather than the one that causes COVID-19. It could be promising as an added layer of protection, but experts told The New York Times that mouthwash is no silver bullet. The coronavirus the study looked into, 229E, and SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — are in the same family and anatomically similar, but not totally interchangeable, Angela Rasmussen , PhD, a virologist at Columbia University, told The Times. However, Meyers points out that in a similar study published back in August, researchers at Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany found that actual SARS-COV-2 virus could be inactivated with some mouthwashes.