Demi Lovato hit the stage of of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to perform her newest song "Commander in Chief," an emotionally-charged rebuke of the Trump administration. The song in itself is quite controversial, but it was the singer's timely pleas for listeners to go out and vote that reportedly caused NBC to censor her performance.
"Commander in Chief" was released yesterday, its lyrics condemning the actions of President Trump and his administration. Lovato performed the song for the first time at last night's BBMAs, moving audiences at home with the heartfelt political ballad.
"Shuttin' down systеms for personal gain. Fightin' fires with flyers and prayin' for rain," Lovato sang as she played the grand piano on stage. "Do you gеt off on pain? We're not pawns in your game. "
But the singer didn't stop there, and her performance ended with a special message to everyone watching from home: vote. Unfortunately, alleges TMZ, NBC "muzzled" that message. In an original recording obtained by the outlet, Lovato's live debut of "Commander in Chief" included a clear display of the word "VOTE" across the video board on the stage. But NBC's cut of the final moments zoomed in on Lovato instead. The network declined to comment on the matter.
View this post on Instagram
#CommanderInChief music video is out now🖤 I'm urging you to look out for one another, to support your loved ones, your neighbors, & those you may not have met yet in your community. Place your early votes, or show up to the polls on Nov 3rd. Visit iwillvote.com for your voter info.
It probably wasn't the note that Lovato wanted the performance to end on, given that she has been vocal about her feelings towards the current US administration as well as the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election. In addition to releasing "Commander in Chief," the star has been sharing information about the voting process across social media in hopes that people will show up to the polls — no matter who they're voting for.
"We have to turn up and vote because it's so important that our voices are heard," Lovato told CNN in an interview shortly after the song was released. "And, honestly, for me, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, just get out and vote."
As for her feelings on the President...she said what she said. And Lovato's not backing down, even if he starts tweeting about her.
"Bring it on," she said. "Prove to them you're exactly who I said you are in the song. Just do it, go for it."
Refinery29 has reached out to Lovato for comment.