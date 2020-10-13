Lady Gaga’s Beauty Brand Is 30% Off For Prime Day

As beauty lore tells it, Haus Laboratories famously launched in 2019 with a splashy Prime Day debut. Now, a whole year later, Amazon's biggest sale of the year returns again bringing 30%-off Haus beauty deals with it. (It's only fitting for the brand's belated birthday, right?) The markdowns on Lady Gaga's beauty brainchild touches all of the line's bestselling products — from the jet-black Liquid Eye-Lie-ner to the mesmerising Glam Attack shadows and more.
Prime Day is the only chance you'll get to score these prestige-level products — yep, the stuff is actually that good — at drugstore prices. The only exclusions? The just-launched blush and bronzer duos, in addition to the gel eyeliner pencils and Stupid Love palette. Keep clicking for the best deals to glam up your Prime Day haul, Haus-style.
