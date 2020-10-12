OPI Dropped Its Holiday Collection Early — & We’ve Never Seen So Much Sparkle

When it comes to glitter and nail polish, Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, the founder of OPI, believes that you can never have too much sparkle. That more-is-more philosophy is evident in the brand's festive collection: a 15-shade, glitter-loaded assortment that will have you fast-forwarding straight past fall and dreaming of New Year's Eve (and with it, the end of 2020).
For a 15-carat diamond kind of impact, this collection, aptly named Shine Bright, was made in partnership with Swarovski Crystal. "We've collaborated with Swarovski to marry precious gemstones with nail polish," explains Weiss-Fischmann. "From special packaging to nail-art embellishments, glass-like glitter particles are woven throughout the line."
To see this year's sparkliest collab — and all 15 new OPI shades — scroll ahead.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.