Facebook Announces More Comprehensive Ban Of QAnon Pages, Groups & Instagram Accounts

Facebook isn't the only social media company working to crack down on the spread of QAnon on its platforms. In July, Twitter banned thousands of accounts linked to QAnon content for violating the platform's terms and conditions, specifically its rules against targeted harassment. Then, in August, Twitter removed a tweet that was retweeted by President Trump because it violated the platform's misinformation policies. The tweet in question cited a QAnon-linked Facebook post, which downplayed the actual number of coronavirus deaths. Over the summer, too, TikTok removed the QAnon hashtag , which at one point had 82 million posts. Still, with a critical election quickly approaching, more QAnon-supports making their way into politics, and alternative facts growing ever-more mainstream, these measures from Facebook and others may be too little, too late.