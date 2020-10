Seagram Heiress Clare Bronfman Sentenced To Prison For Her Role In The NXIVM Cult Case

NXIVM, a cult disguised as an intensive group of self-improvement classes, has been the subject of mainstream attention for nearly two decades now . Bronfman, the heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune, is due to appear in federal court in Brooklyn for sentencing on federal conspiracy charges after she allegedly financially supported NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. Prosecutors expressed the need for harsh punishment from U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis for Bronfman's role in enslaving and abusing women sexually and also refusing to denounce the cult's leader.