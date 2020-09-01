Trump Defended Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. Are You Surprised?

While there are many details still unknown about the situation, it’s clear that by refusing to condemn his actions outright, Trump is sending the message that actions like Rittenhouse’s are justifiable. Today, Trump is traveling to Kenosha to try to “increase love and respect for our country,” despite the fact that the Wisconsin Governor previously said he’d prefer for the president not to come. It seem's Trump is eager to fan the flames, once again, and this time is doing so by defending a shooter.