I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony— ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020
I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved
I’m putting my life on the line for my people
The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships
I’m the new Moses
The Y Combinator started companies like Dropbox and Airbnb. For the first time, it cleaned up contracts and made venture capital transparent. It empowered start ups with the tools to succeed and grow their businesses. It changed the Silicon Valley game.— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
Contracts in all industries need to be simplified now. Complicated contracts are how businesses, music companies and sports take advantage of talent We will expose these contracts and make them transparent now support new talent, startups and amend all old contracts— ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020
No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time pic.twitter.com/k5K0c1t4eF— ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020