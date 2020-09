Who Exactly Nominated Trump For A Nobel Peace Prize?

Despite Tybring-Gjedd's history, Trump is very pleased with the nomination. In fact, he's so excited that he tweeted a New York Post headline about himself (in the third person). But based on comments from previous years, Trump seems to think that he deserves a Nobel Prize , but doesn’t have complete faith in the process to come to the same conclusion. Last year, Trump predicted that he would win “for a lot of things if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t.” Though it seems the president has now changed his tune about the process.