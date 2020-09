The Proud Boys were originally a group of men who wanted to gather to drink and talk about masculinity. But they've since become one of the most well-known hate groups in America. They have been documented as an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center , though they deny any specific connection to the far-right . In their own words, they are explicitly anti-feminism, against transgender people, anti-immigration, open Islamaphobes, and often espouse white supremacist ideologies.