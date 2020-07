Twitter Limited Donald Trump Jr.’s Account For Tweeting COVID-19 Misinformation

The video shows a group of people dressed in white lab coats claiming to be from a group called America's Frontline Doctors. Throughout the live-streamed video, members of the group claim that masks are unnecessary and that the real cure is hydroxychloroquine, commonly used to treat arthritis and prevent malaria. One of the speakers, Stella Immanuel, a registered physician in Texas , alleged that she has successfully treated hundreds of patients with the drug. She is also known for sermons posted on YouTube and articles on her website in which she claims that medical problems such as endometriosis, cysts, and infertility are caused by sex with "spirit husbands" and "spirit wives" which, according to Immanuel, is when witches and demons have sex with people in a dream world. Refinery29 reached out to America’s Frontline Doctors for comment.