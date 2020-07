Did This Leak Just Accidentally Reveal Biden’s VP Pick?

So, was this really just an accidental leak of one of the pre-writes? There are tons of opinions on Twitter, but what we do know is that Harris, with her experience as a prosecutor and name recognition, is consistently one of Democrats' favourite choices for the position. In a recent poll, 23% of Democratic voters said they think Biden should pick Harris, with Warren close behind at 22%. Of course, how much Biden's VP pick even matters is highly debatable — but that won't stop armchair pundits from debating it until he finally makes the damn announcement already.