A man in Austin, Texas, who regularly marched in Black Lives Matter demonstrations throughout the city was shot and killed while caring for his fiancée during a protest on Saturday. Garrett Foster, 28, was fatally shot three times by an unidentified shooter in a vehicle that tried turning onto a crowded street filled with protesters on Saturday night. Foster, who regularly carried an AK-47-type rifle with him while attending protests , approached the vehicle prior to being shot, according to Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and multiple witnesses.