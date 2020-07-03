The Penumbral Eclipse Will Look Subtle — But Its Effects Are Major

Similar to a full moon, a penumbral lunar eclipse brings along endings — sometimes in a way that makes them feel almost like destiny, Montúfar says. "What’s tricky about these eclipses is that those endings will not happen immediately, as they develop over the course of the next six months," she explains. "And when they end something, they also begin something new, too." Think of a penumbral lunar eclipse as the celestial version of the famous saying, “When one door closes, another one opens.”