Maxwell’s name came up again and again in the stories of accusers. In documents unsealed last summer related to a 2015 defamation case, CNN reported that Virginia Roberts Giuffre said that Maxwell had assisted Epstein in keeping her as a “sex slave.” Sarah Ransome, an accuser who sued Epstein in 2017, told the New York Times in an interview that Maxwell “orchestrated the whole thing.” In a civil lawsuit filed in July 2019, Jennifer Aaroz accused Maxwell along with three other women who worked in Epstein’s home, of conspiring to "make possible and otherwise facilitate [Aaroz's] sexual abuse and rape."