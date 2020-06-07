This week, we must prioritise healing — our own, and also our communities'. It will allow us to do what it takes to enact real change.
The Sun forms a square against dreamy Neptune on Thursday, bringing up feelings of disillusionment in ourselves — and, on the positive side, calling us to stand up for what we believe in. On this day, it’s essential to find quiet moments and practise self-work: As important as it is to take external action — march in support of protests, donate money, raise our voices — so too must we take the time to educate ourselves on how we can become forces for good.
On Saturday, the Moon wanes into her third quarter in sensitive Pisces. We'll feel impatient. Maybe we want to show off some of that newfound knowledge. When it comes to emotional Pisces, it's always a good idea to pause and turn inward. We can use it as an opportunity to continue our crucial inner work. This is what will allow us to engage with others in a more authentic and effective way.
That said, ambitious Mars creates a conjunction with psychic Neptune in Pisces on Saturday too. The planet of action and the planet of inspiration work well together. We’ll feel ready to put some of our ideas into action. Now is the time to lift up your community, and help those who need your assistance, whether that means joining a rally, emailing an MP, using your social platform to speak out, or talking to individuals who are close to you to effect change.
