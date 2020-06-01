Marianna Hewitt Is Making Peace With Her Acne In Quarantine

The reality is, even with all the best products, breakouts definitely still happen to all of us, especially right now. I wish there was some magical way to prevent them, but there really isn't. I have a pimple on my face and I picked at it, which I knew I shouldn't have. Before, whenever I had a pimple and had to go to something, I felt like people were staring at it. I go to so many events as an influencer and brand founder with all of these beautiful people, so it's natural to feel like, Oh my gosh, I have this thing on my face. But I know that I can't stop my life because I have a breakout. With the situation that we're in now, it all seems so insignificant, this thing on my face that's eventually going to go away.