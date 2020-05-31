We may be feeling frustrated on Tuesday, as charming Venus forms a square against energetic Mars. This transit brings up feelings of confusion and hostility, and we’ll need to practise building a thicker skin to make it through peacefully. These planets clashing against each other is also a recipe for sexual frustration; it’s a good day to find creative ways to release this energy. Luckily, it’s easy to get back into the swing of things on Wednesday, as the Sun creates a conjunction with romantic Venus, encouraging us to reconnect with friends and lovers. We’re being given an opportunity to smooth over any rough patches from the previous day’s transit. Inquisitive Mercury forms a sextile with enigmatic Uranus on Friday, leaving us bursting with new ideas. Get creative with your thinking during this stimulating transit, and enjoy breaking out of any ruts that you might be stuck in. Repressed emotions could reveal themselves upon the arrival of the Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius on Friday. The Full Moon forms a square against warrior Mars and opposes passionate Venus, temping us to lash out if provoked. Practice mindfulness during this moon phase, and think before you speak. A divisive energy bubbles up on Saturday, as the Sun creates a square against ambitious Mars, making everyone want to be top dog. Protect yourself by investing in self-care and avoiding conflict when possible. Blow off a little steam by getting physical, or channel your creative energy into something beautiful.
