Mary-Kate Olsen Reportedly Desperate To Finalise Divorce

After five years of marriage, Mary Kate Olsen is reportedly divorcing husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy, according to TMZ.
Fashion mogul Olsen and Sarkozy, a banker and the half-brother of the former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy, were first seen out together in spring of 2012, sparking dating rumours. They married in a small ceremony in New York City in 2015.
Olsen reportedly filed for divorce from Sarkozy in April of 2020, but due to the spread of the coronavirus, the court was only granting divorces in emergency situations, according to documents from TMZ. Olsen allegedly believes she has an emergency situation on her hands. Sarkozy is reportedly attempting to get Olsen to vacate their shared NYC apartment, despite the many challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic in one of the most affected areas of the country.
Olsen was reportedly given until 18th May to move out of the apartment after Sarkozy allegedly ended their lease without Olsen’s knowledge. She now reportedly wants until at least 30th May to remove her things. Olsen, according to TMZ, wants an emergency divorce filing so she can get an automatic court order that would make it illegal for Sarkozy to remove her things from their home.
Olsen and Sarkozy are notoriously private about their relationship, but in a 2017 interview with The EDIT, Olsen shared a little bit about how her life has changed since meeting Sarkozy, who has two children from a previous marriage.
"I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner," Olsen told The EDIT. "I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don't have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you're not productive."
Refinery29 reached out to a representative for Olsen for comment.
