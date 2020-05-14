Mary-Kate Olsen Reportedly Desperate To Finalise Divorce

Olsen reportedly filed for divorce from Sarkozy in April of 2020, but due to the spread of the coronavirus, the court was only granting divorces in emergency situations, according to documents from TMZ. Olsen allegedly believes she has an emergency situation on her hands. Sarkozy is reportedly attempting to get Olsen to vacate their shared NYC apartment, despite the many challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic in one of the most affected areas of the country.