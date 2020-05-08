Too Hot To Handle‘s Rhonda Paul Clears Up A Big Rumour Ahead Of The Reunion

When it comes to the rest of her routine, there's more unexpected advice. "I use cleansing makeup wipes every night or I'll just get a warm rag with soap," she says. "[Then I'll] wipe my face with a little bit of alcohol to dry out the pores, but not dry out my face too much. I have to work around my eyelashes." (Disclaimer: We do not recommend using rubbing alcohol on your face unless expressly recommended by your physician.)



For makeup, she relied upon Maybelline's Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder to fight shine. "That matte powder works well for me and my skin," she says. "Especially when it's really sunny outside." Last but not least, she trusted göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray "It kept my hair in place when we had to do a lot filming in the sun," she says.