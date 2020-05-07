How This Nurse Connects With Her Husband & Daughter While Quarantined

A bit. Sesame Street has put out a bunch of videos about explaining this and my husband has been putting them on for her. She keeps asking “is the virus gone?” every time I talk to her. She understands that it’s a virus and she understands that she can’t go to pre-school and she can’t see her friends or her grandparents. She asks to go to the park, and you have to say the park is closed, and it’s a lot of “why?”