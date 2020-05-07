“They Will Suffer The Longest”: Ai-jen Poo On Why Domestic Workers Need Help Right Now

"I think it's both historical and legal, and it's about how our society and policies have been organised according to hierarchies of power in which the lives and contributions of men have been valued over those of women, particularly women of colour. If you look at our economy, some of the first domestic workers in the U.S. were enslaved African women. This profession has always been associated with marginalised women, and that's not an accident. And our laws and policies have both created and reinforced this over time. Our cultural norms reflect that, too. If you think about care work as a profession, it's often not referred to as 'work,' it's called 'help.' But it's a job, it's a real profession, it's a form of work that is essential.