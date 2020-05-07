Drew Barrymore Is The Cool Mom Who Lets Her Kids Have A Lizard, Guinea Pig, Mouse & Chickens

In the video, Barrymore introduces her little zoo to Faith, a child dealing with cancer in an extremely positive way. Faith and her mother choose to see the good in the world, not to dwell on the negative. “You can get caught up in the fear, and your world is rocked,” Faith’s mother, who is also in the chat, tells Barrymore. “As a parent, being told your childhood has cancer comes out of nowhere. You don’t know how to handle it until you’re doing it.”