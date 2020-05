The state will be entering what Governor Newsom calls “Phase 2,” which includes opening places like book, clothing, toy, and sporting goods stores. Music shops and florists will also open their doors during this first step. What won't be up and running during Phase 2 is all shopping malls, offices, or sit-down services like restaurants and bars. Despite returning to regular operating hours, businesses that reopen will still have to abide by restrictions, including only delivering orders curbside as well as strict social distancing of six feet apart or more. Many will likely only allow a fraction of their actual capacity to wait or enter doors, much like what grocery and food services have already implemented.