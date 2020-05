Lemon's references to Obama started after a Sunday night Twitter storm, during which President Donald Trump attempted to prove a claim that the 44th president was responsible for “the Russian hoax.” It was the latest move in a long history of Trump pointing a finger at Obama, on and offline, for various issues that have popped during his presidency. Trump has blamed Obama for everything from the slow rate of coronavirus testing in the United States to Russia’s role in the 2016 US election