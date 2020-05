In hardest-hit New York City, criminal justice reformers and advocates urged Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to take preventative action in order to curb deaths in the crowded Rikers Island jail complex. As of 2nd May, there were 370 confirmed cases of coronavirus among a jail population of 3,828, the Legal Aid Society reported — an infection rate of nearly 10 percent. In Chicago’s Cook County Jail, one of the largest in the country, at least 238 inmates and 115 staff members were confirmed positive for the virus in April, and the jail acknowledged that a lack of access to test kits likely meant that the true number was much higher.