Megan Thee Stallion Cried Tears Of Joy Over Her Beyoncé Collab

While we were listening to the “Savage” Remix on repeat and trying to learn the latest dance to go with it, Megan Thee Stallion was crying tears of joy over collaborating with Beyoncé on the track.
“I mean I cried...like, I had to call my grandma,” Megan told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden in an interview about the song.
“Savage,” off Megan’s third EP, Suga, blew up on the charts thanks to its catchy, “classy, bougie, and ratchet” lyrics and the viral TikTok challenge that followed. The addition of Queen Bey on the remix breathed new life into the song and featured a side of Beyoncé we don’t always get to see — ratchet Bey — who raps on the track about Demon Time (aka the virtual strip clubs popping up on Instagram after dark) and OnlyFans, an app popular among adult performers.
Megan discussed how the collab came to be, stating that she was in disbelief when she first got the call that Beyoncé was interested in doing the remix. With it now out in the wild, Meg’s grateful for how supportive Bey has been, revealing that she’s always telling her to “keep going” and to “do you.”
Proceeds from the “Savage” Remix will go to Bread of Life, a Houston organisation supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.
Prior to the collab, Megan voiced her desire to one day work with Beyoncé. Back in 2018, she told Power 105.1 that she was “going to pray to Jesus Christ that it happens.” Two years later and here we are.
Manifestation is real y’all.
