Britney Spears Burnt Down Her Gym & I Have Questions

Oops, she literally did it again. Britney Spears revealed during one of her signature Instagram workout videos on Wednesday that once again, an unattended lit candle resulted in a fire in her home, this time burning down her entire gym and leaving her with limited equipment. This update comes six months after the fact, and thankfully the room has been rebuilt. While the singer breezed right past the quick fire update right into her workout routine, the video obviously prompted a lot more questions as the details are pretty, to use the title of another Spears song, crazy.
"I had two candles and...one thing lead to another," she says in the video, expanding on the incident in the video caption.
"I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!!" she wrote. "By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."
View this post on Instagram
but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!
"She's so chill about burning down her gym," one commenter wrote. "Homegirl just hops right into her arm lifts."
"This is the most casual way to admit you burned part of your house down," another wrote.
As Billboard points out, the singer reportedly caused a similar incident in 2002 when she almost started a fire in a New York City apartment she was staying in. In a People article about the incident, Spears's mother revealed that this came after another unattended candle fiasco in their Louisiana home that set their bathroom aflame.
So, the obvious question is this: Who keeps giving Britney Spears candles? Shouldn't she have switched to aromatic diffusers, like, two decades ago? And why are we only just hearing about this latest disaster?
Spears admitted that she likes working outside better, anyways. Given California's history with wildfires, that doesn't exactly make me less nervous.
