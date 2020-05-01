This is what a survivor’s experience might look like: Your ex used to stalk you, gaining remote access to your laptop camera and then spreading around private photos of you, which still makes you feel uncomfortable with being on-camera. You used to be able to avoid it in the past. But now, you have to call into a 20-person Zoom meeting for work and your boss asks you why you haven’t turned on your camera. At the end of the meeting, your boss says she’s taking one of those Brady Bunch-style screenshots of everyone “just for fun.” You’re afraid to opt out. Your friends keep inviting you to Zoom happy hours and aren’t sure why you always turn down their requests. Even your yoga teacher says, “I see some people don’t have their cameras on!” during class — something that Rossi said actually happened to her. Now, every ping, every buzz, every time your screen lights up, feels like someone reaching out to harm you.