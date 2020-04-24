Delacey Wrote For Halsey & Zara Larsson. Now, She’s Stepping In Front Of The Mic.

“I’ve always been taken as seriously as any man, but maybe that’s because I demand it as a feminist. Women get the shit end in every industry, in every aspect of life. I do believe it’s getting better, just because of how many strong voices we have right now, and because all of us coming together feels like a force. I hope a lot more women get into producing. A lot of women don’t go that route, and I think it’s a stereotype which sucks. I’m seeing more and more women choose that route, and even me, I’m trying to record myself more and get into engineering so I can be more independent.”