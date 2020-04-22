We’ll Have To Wait Even Longer For New Dixie Chicks Music

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Dixie Chicks’ forthcoming album Gaslighter has been postponed, according to People.
The Dixie Chicks — made up of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — released their titular track off the album in March. The song, which seemingly details Natalie Maines’ divorce from ex-husband Adrian Pasdar, marked the band’s highly-anticipated return, but thus far, no additional new music off Gaslighter has been released. Now, the album’s official release date of 1st May 2020, has been pushed until further notice.
"I'm so proud of this album. No matter what happens with it. It might be a slow burn; it might be a quick burn. I don't know, but it will find its way to our fans. No matter what happens with all the radio or outlets or whatever, it'll make its way,” Strayer told Allure of Gaslighter.
Gaslighter is a big deal for the Dixie Chicks: The fifth album was slated to be their first in 14 years, following their Grammy-winning 2006 album Taking the Long Way.
Taking the Long Way — which featured the single “Not Ready to Make Nice” — was, in part, a reaction to backlash to the band following a 2003 incident in which Maines spoke out against President George W. Bush. During a London concert, Maines declared the Dixie Chicks did not support the United States’ impending invasion of Iraq, and was “ashamed” that Bush was also from Texas. Radio stations refused to play their songs; some protestors rolled over their CDs in trucks to make a statement against the “unpatriotic” band.
The Dixie Chicks have paved the way for their new album’s release, doing more press than they had in years and releasing a feminist music video for the titular single. Recently, the Dixie Chicks also appeared on Taylor Swift’s track “Soon You’ll Get Better,” about her mother’s battle with cancer. In her documentary Miss Americana, Swift credited the Dixie Chicks as a major source of inspiration.
With 14 years between albums, Dixie Chicks fans are used to waiting — but exactly how long they will have to wait remains to be seen.
