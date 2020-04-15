Even Celebrities Are Getting Swept Away By Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The timely launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Switch game from the long-beloved Nintendo franchise, is a shining example of how we can happily co-exist with technology and indulge in virtual worlds without losing ourselves to them. It's internet nostalgia and perfectly meme-able, with the added bonus of being supremely cozy and wholesome. It's one of the games that raised Gen Z and maybe it even influenced cottagecore and our love of world-building.
In New Horizons, players gather materials and build tools with the soft-goal of developing a deserted island into a 5-star destination that attracts residents. The more you play, the more access you gain to customisable features. Islands covered in hybrid flowers, covetable residences, and players decked out in swaggy designer clothing. So it's especially telling when celebrities open up their islands to the public to show off their sprawling orchards and custom outfits. This means that they've poured hours into the game. Hopefully, Vogue doesn't take too long in bringing us a 73 Questions video shot entirely on a given celebrity's Animal Crossing island. Here is a list of celebrities that have poured hours into the game and anticipated its release.