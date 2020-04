At that point, I felt like it was my purpose to change what I had gone through. I found power in my skin tone. It's what makes me, me. Launching my brand or making YouTube videos cooking with my mom wasn't to capitalise on my culture, which I have read about me online and it does hurt to see that. It's because I finally felt comfortable embracing my culture after growing up in a community and environment that didn't encourage me to do so. I felt free and liberated — like I could finally show off every part of who I am. Beauty started as a tool for me to fit in, and then it evolved into what I used to stand out.