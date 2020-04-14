Why Everyone’s Up In Arms About Lizzo’s Insta Live With Diddy

All Lizzo and Diddy wanted to do was get in on the celebrity live-streaming trend, but they ended up accidentally creating an Easter controversy. The "Juice" singer appeared on Diddy's Instagram Live for his dance-a-thon to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts and thought she'd display her twerking abilities to “1 2 3” by Moneybagg Yo. However, Diddy quickly shut it down because it wasn't "family friendly," prompting fans to lash out, accusing the artist of shaming Lizzo for twerking.
“Stop the music,” Diddy says in a video of the live on The Shade Room. “It’s Easter Sunday, let’s play something a little bit family friendly.”
Lizzo quickly apologises and laughs, suggesting they play "Juice" instead. The exchange seemed all in good fun, but commenters felt differently.
"I just love how y’all attacking her when they were playing that type of music to twerk to," one wrote. "let it be a different celeb on live with a different girl twerking, y’all would be praising her. What does twerking have anything to do with easter?"
There was also the fact that reality star Draya Michele similarly appeared on Diddy's live, twerked, and wasn't told to stop. However, Diddy later came back online to clarify: It's not about the twerking.
“There’s one thing that I want to make clear—my queen, my sister Lizzo. She’s one of the best twerkers in the world, okay , so let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter," he said on his Instagram Story. "It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? Lizzo, we love you. Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man."
