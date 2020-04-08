The Real Problem With The Viral “Mugshot Challenge”

@alexadougherty1
what do u think i was arrested for? ##mugshotchallenge ##mugshot ##fyp ##foryou ##killyourvibe♬ original sound - autumnfalls_
I do understand that but this dumb trend has nothing to do with domestic abuse. what about action movies? halloween? special effects? simple bloody noses? this is nothing new— James Charles (@jamescharles) April 6, 2020
despite the fact that hundreds of other influencers and artists have done something similar, I deleted the mugshot trend because it was never my intention to trigger anyone & it's a waste of time trying to have an open discussion with people who hate me regardless ✌🏼— James Charles (@jamescharles) April 6, 2020
Don’t make this a trend, the amount of POC that face incarceration for no reason is alarming & the harsh reality of police brutality. For some of us black and brown people if we get arrested those bruises are a reality of how we get treated. #MugshotChallenge— gabe ⁷ (@sivanlenas) April 6, 2020
i’m especially disgusted with women doing the #MugshotChallenge bc y’all should know the abuse women suffer at the hands of incarceration, especially black and brown women. it’s not cute, this shit is real life.— hang it up, flatass (@Mouvaille) April 6, 2020