New Music To Know This Week: Go Day Drinking With Chloe Lilac & Hear The Best Song By A 14-Year-Old

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Chloe Lilac "Obvious"
Lilac is so talented that I can barely stand it. This fairytale nightmare of a song is full of the hallmarks of her style: an R&B croon to the voice, a dark tinge to the music, a big dollop of longing. Sway in your seat to this one, it pairs well with day drinking.
Patricia Lalor "Sleep Talk"
Lalor may have clocked in with my very favourite song this week. I am already obsessed. It's just a song about a dream she had and hold on when I tell you this: she's only 14. I can't wait to get more dispatches from her dream world.
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
San Mei "Cry"
By now you should know I love a good jangly guitar and San Mei delivers at the top of this song with some chords that take me back a few decades to an era of indie rock that is hopefully having a revival soon! Her high, tight voice is a great accompaniment, giving me '80s movie soundtrack vibes.
Dana Gavanski "Small Favours"
Gavanski's voice and lyrics remind me of the albums on 4AD in the '80s and '90s that I liked. They were all idiosyncratic, quirky, and a little out there but often within dancing distance of pop music. She's got a hint of Nico in her deeper vocal tone and a hint of Belle & Sebastian in her music. That's some reflection.
Saint Bodhi "Bad Moon"
A fascinating new voice is emerging from Central L.A. Saint Bodhi hit a chord with me this week with her latest single, a little bit because this social distancing thing is starting to get to me and a lot because she's got an amazing voice. If you're looking for something more on the dark and twisted spectrum musically, this one needs to be on your playlist.
