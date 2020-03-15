Opening up to others becomes easier to do on Monday, when communication-ruling Mercury makes his way into sensitive Pisces. But on the same day, the Moon wanes into her third quarter in Sagittarius, a phase that can make us impatient. We may have to put some extra work into understanding where others are coming from during this transit. On Thursday, the Sun creates a sextile with rule-making Saturn, which encourages us to put our noses to the grindstone. We'll be inspired to cross off all the to-dos on our list before kicking back and enjoying the weekend. Also on Thursday, the Sun illuminates Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, lending us a can-do spirit that we can use to start fresh and dream big. Confident energy overtakes us on Friday when action planet Mars creates conjunction with lucky Jupiter on Friday. Use this transit to bring dreams to life and take calculated risks. Taskmaster Saturn makes his way into independent Aquarius on Saturday, helping us to create new rules for ourselves. Now is the time to think proactively and plan ahead to create time-saving solutions.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.