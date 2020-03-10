I've been doing this since I was 13, and for so many years I was so regimented and had to post this many videos a day. I feel like I'm at the point now where — it's not that I don't care as much, because I do — but I do it more for fun and more for myself. And I feel like that's what TikTok is now anyways. It's more organic, and there's no template for what makes a good video. You never really know what's going to do well, and I try not to think about that anymore because I was wrapped up so much in it for so long. It can be really stressful if you let it, and I feel like people don't really realise that, because you have to come up with original content every day or learn a new dance or keep up with a new trend. But I've kind of gotten past that, which is great.