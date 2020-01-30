NikkieTutorials Says She Has Identified Her Blackmailer

Rather than reveal her blackmailer, de Jager leans towards letting the positive outcome of her video serve as its own kind of justice. "If I out this person, am I gonna be doing the same as this person did to me? Do I want that?" she asks. "When I look at my situation... and everything that happened to me, that person has been punished." She acknowledges that her experience is an exception as she was able to reclaim her power on a large platform, but urges those who don't have that power of influence to seek help from loved ones and/or authorities if they find themselves in a similar situation.