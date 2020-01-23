The dad trainer appears to be one trend that’s not going anywhere, anytime soon. And now, it’s getting a major update — a split toe, all thanks to a new collaboration between Reebok and Maison Margiela.
Reebok’s legendary Instapump Fury sneaker has been given the famous Margiela Tabi treatment. Unveiled on the Maison Margiela runway during its Paris couture week show, the shoe merges iconic styles from both brands. Meant to be a tribute to the legacy of both — including Reebok’s Instapump technology (debuted in 1989) and Maison Margiela’s Tabi split toe (released in 1988) — the sneaker comes in six color-ways including solid black, white, or yellow; plus a variety of combinations of black, red, white, and blue. The hybrid sneaker also features logos from both brands with Reebok’s Vector embroidered on the heel and Maison Margiela in a white stitch on the upper back.
According to the press release, the sneaker draws on themes integral to Margiela’s latest Artisanal show, including “a re-evaluation of the values of bourgeois dressing exercised through the codes that define it.” While the marriage of the two brands might initially seem surprising, Margiela says “it is a statement shoe for the age of the cyber-industrial revolution” thanks to the technical innovations of Reebok and its own radical approach to craftsmanship.
Get ready, trainer fans. The crossbreed silhouette is bound to be one of the most-talked-about things to come out of couture week, and we predict it’ll sell out immediately once it launches in stores. Dare we say it’s already the biggest sneaker collab of 2020? Other brands will need to seriously up the ante if they want to make something buzzier than this.
