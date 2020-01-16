Following a slew of leaks and teasers, Beyoncé’s inaugural Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration has been gaining a lot of buzz this week leading up to its official launch on January 18. First, we got a look at the trainers in the collection, and they do not disappoint. Then, after teasing some images of the collection on her own Instagram account, Bey sent Cardi B a closet of clothes and shoes. Cardi excitedly shared a glimpse on Instagram, saying in a video, “I’m feeling special!”
Beyoncé’s mom, Ms. Tina Knowles, received the same orange wardrobe — and she was so thrilled that she immediately organised “a bootleg photoshoot” in the clothes, including a maroon and orange set and jacket, an orange sheer dress with Adidas stripes (of course), and a maroon jacket with a high neck and a logo beanie.
Yara Shahidi also shared a snap of herself in a head-to-toe cranberry-coloured look from the gender-neutral clothing line on Instagram. The outfit features track pants with a wide leg, and a jacket with utility pockets and zip-off sleeves. Shahidi, whose show Grown-ish will have its third season’s premiere on January 16, accessorised the look with big gold hoops and of course, some attitude. She captioned her photo “This ain’t no intro..this the entreeeee.”
Make sure you save your coins: The entire collection is set to drop at Adidas stores and select retailers on January 18.
