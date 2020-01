The wearing of harnesses—a trend that has come in and out of style over the last thirty years but is distinctly linked to BDSM—sends a message from Lizzo and other celebrities who have been spotted wearing them. For example, in 2019, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman all wore harnesses on the red carpet, nodding to cultural discussions over masculinity. Meanwhile, in November 2019, Dua Lipa wore a version of a harness to the MTV EMA’s in Seville, Spain. Though women wearing harnesses is nothing new ( Rihanna donned one in 2011 ), when worn in public, especially by someone in the spotlight, a harness is an intentional gesture that makes us question society’s rigid stances on sexuality and gender.