One of the most recognisable hallmarks of our current political moment is that, while everything feels uniquely bad, it somehow simultaneously feels like it’s all happening for the millionth time in a row — Groundhog Day-style. While it’s hard to remember for sure if the 2019 government shutdown was for sure the first time Pelosi and Trump publicly butted heads since the latter took office, seeing as how time doesn’t matter, it seems like a fine place to start.