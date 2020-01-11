Gwyneth Paltrow Wants To Take You To Sea With A Goop Cruise

Gwyneth Paltrow's well-known wellness brand is on its way to world domination. First, Goop hit the internet. Then newsstands as a print magazine. Then the small screens with an upcoming Netflix series. And now Goop is tackling the seven seas, with an all-new cruise experience launching later this year.
The 11-day cruise through the Mediterranean is meant to be a "wellness-at-sea" experience. Goopheads will have the thrill of being able to brush shoulders with Paltrow herself, along with the brand's chief content officer Elise Loehnen.
The press release for the cruises says guests can expect "three smaller group sessions led by expert talent (one for the body, one for the mind, one for the soul)," as well as "surprises and perks along the way from both Goop and Celebrity Cruises."
Advertisement
Do we even dare guess what a surprise from the people who brought us the yoni egg would look like? Judging from the recently released Goop Lab trailer, maybe each cruise member gets a complimentary exorcism, or facial acupuncture session, or (we hope) a hands-free orgasm experience. More likely, you're looking at some crystals, essential oils, supplements, and other Goop-y wellness products.
Ultimately, Goopers "will develop a toolkit that they can take with them off the ship and into their everyday life."
“With Goop at Sea, we’ll be invoking that adventurous spirit with a series of transformative experiences led by a few of our most-trusted wellness practitioners and healers,” Paltrow said in a press release.
The luxury cruise comes following in the footsteps of the company's wellness summit, called In Goop Health, which had "massive success," Paltrow said.
The Goop cruise will ship out from Barcelona, Spain on August 26, 2020 through September 6, 2020. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 9, 2020 and start at $750 (£575) (in addition to the cost of booking a suite class room on the Celebrity Apex’s Mediterranean voyage).
Related Content:
Advertisement