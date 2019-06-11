Elise Loehnen, "The Heart Of Goop," On The Brand's Canadian Invasion

I was nervous, but I had a friend who had gone to work for her and told me Gwyneth was amazing, so I trusted her. I definitely deliberated over what to wear. I had just had a baby so I was like: Aaah, I can’t believe I’m going to run in there 25 pounds over my normal weight, but this is happening. And then she has a shoes-off house and so that threw me because of course I hadn’t gotten a pedicure. We ended up sitting on the floor of her living room and shooting the shit. She was really cool and smart and not at all what I expected. I thought it would be uptight and polished and perfect.