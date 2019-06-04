A Sneak Peek Of The Best Finds At Goop’s New Toronto Shop

The Gwynnie is coming, the Gwynnie is coming! Gwyneth Paltrow, she of the jade vag eggs and the endlessly glowing complexion and the Goop lifestyle empire, has chosen Toronto to open a Goop pop-up shop filled with curated home fashion, beauty, and wellness goodies.
Shoppers will be able to peruse in IRL a Canada-specific selection of ready-to-wear, swim, and activewear we can usually only ogle on her website, including brands like La DoubleJ, Rhode, ATM, Bassike, Natalie Martin, and Goop’s own lines of G.Label apparel and G.Sport activewear, plus jewellery from designers like La Californienne and Foundrae. And, of course, the clean beauty apothecary will be packed with skin care, makeup, and body care from cult brands like Necessaire, May Lindstrom, Vintner’s Daughter, and Tata Harper.
Opening June 7 and running until September 22, goopMRKT Toronto will be inside The Hazelton Hotel in Yorkville. Here are some of the items we can’t wait to get our little paws on.
We all know Gwyneth loves her plants, so it’s no surprise that her signature body wash is a plant-based wake-you-up juice filled with organic ginger and ashwagandha roots, spicy Japanese shiso leaf, Indian black pepper oil, and pink peppercorn berries.
G.Day Ginger+Ashwagandha Energy Body Wash, $45.00, available at Goop.
Well it wouldn’t be a Gwyneth story if it didn’t include some possibly questionable but seemingly harmless wellness goodies! Drink your way to glowing skin with a morning bev packed with a power shot of antioxidants like grapeseed, vitamins C and E, lutein, and CoQ10 to fight the effects of the sun, pollution and stress. Does it work? Who knows! But it tastes like oranges and lemon verbena and looks a little sunrise when you mix it with water. What else do you need?
Goopglow Morning Skin Superpowder, $84.00, available at Goop.
You probably need this pretty powder-pink glass cake stand for displaying your baking — or you know, someone else’s baking. That you buy. In a box — for your next dinner party.
Mosser Glass Cake Stand, $116.00, available at Goop.
Don’t want to pile too many layers on your summer face? This face-oil-meets-foundation may be your answer. The super-light formula babies your skin with avocado, jojoba, red raspberry, rosehip, meadowfoam, and green tea while giving you softly pigmented, sheer coverage. Comes in 10 shades.
Kosas Tinted Face Oil, $59.00, available at Goop.
We’re loving this retro-inspired high-waisted set of swim briefs. The hold-you-in factor is amped up by the double-layered Italian fabric the bathing suit is made of, making it soft but weirdly supportive. Pair them with the label’s convertible bandeau bikini top to live in true GP style.
G.Label swim convertible bandeau, $240.00, available at Goop.
G.Label swim high-rise briefs, $210.00, available at Goop.
Looking for a summer party dress that goes beyond your cotton sundress? Like, WAY beyond? The looks-like-vintage print — originally sketched in the 1960s by Paris-based fabric designer Susanne Kientz — on this $$$ silk dress is epic. Wrap this baby up with a sweet waist-defining sash that ties in back and you’re all ready for a party on an Italian beach. Made exclusively for Goop.
Pellicano Dinner Dress, $1,587.00, available at Goop.
This body scrub is basically Gwyneth in a container. It exfoliates and “detoxifies” your skin with five mineral-rich salts (Himalayan pink salt, Epsom salt, Celtic sea salt, Dead Sea salt and New Zealand solar salt) while lube-ing you up with three moisturizing oils (rosehip, organic extra virgin olive oils, and cold-pressed moringa). You get to do all that while breathing in the sweet smells of the scrub’s blend of essential oils: rosemary, grapefruit, peppermint, and helichrysum.
Goop Beauty G.Tox 5 Salt Detox Body Scrub, $57.00, available at Goop.
This sexy summery scent smells like a high-end apricot orchard, complete with notes of fresh hay, dry earth, and splashes of sandalwood and orris root. The chic bottle is pretty cute, too.
Goop Beauty eau de parfum: edition 04-Orchard, $232.00, available at Goop.
If you want to look like GP, you gotta look like you’ve been lounging by your pool. This quick-dry clear tanning water foams into a thick, moisturizing mousse that sinks right into your skin when applied with a tanning mitt. The clear colour means the product won’t leave marks all over your clothing or sheets. It’s also infused with organic botanicals, because of course it is.
Vita Liberata Invisi Foaming Tan Water, $49.00, available at Goop.
