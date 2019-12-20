That's why, when Morgan began designing how the film’s female anchors would look on-camera, the Ailes effect was top of mind: “The directive I gave my team is that the women of Fox look like dolls,” Morgan said over the phone from Los Angeles. “[They are Roger Ailes’] version of dolls, his slowly curated and cultured view of what these women should look like.” The film’s script nods to this, too. When Robbie’s Kayla begins a new on-air role, she arrives at her desk with pageant queen hair, garish stage makeup, and a black-and-white bodycon dress. “Wow! It’s Anchor Barbie,” quips Jess (McKinnon) from across their shared cubicle.