On Monday, the US Supreme Court announced that it will not review a case brought against the state of Kentucky by its last remaining abortion clinic . The case, EMW Women’s Surgical Center v. Meier , stands against a 2017 law that requires doctors to show and describe in-detail ultrasound images to any woman seeking an abortion — even if she objects. Under this law, any Kentucky woman is required to undergo an ultrasound and see images of a fetus before moving forward with an abortion procedure. And, a refusal to undergo the ultrasound and "consultation" is considered unconstitutional and violates the doctor’s "right to free speech."