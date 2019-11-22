Davidson, who has been keeping a low profile lately, covered a lot of ground in the interview with writer/actor/friend Tommy Dorfman (who photographed and penned the feature), from the upcoming launch of his weed company to his mental health and skin-care routine. When asked to drop his regimen, Davidson revealed that his skin isn't always Barbie Dream House rainbows and unicorns due to his struggle with Crohn's disease. "My skin's insanely bad because I have Crohn's, so I have like no immune system," he said. "So, I get cystic acne, and I have to take extra-special care of my skin so it can still look shitty."