Blue Ivy Is An Award-Winning Songwriter At Age 7

On the track, Beyoncé and Afrobeats superstar Wizkid sing the verses and the hook, but if we’re being honest, the real star of “Brown Skin Girl” is Blue Ivy; Bey's firstborn sweetly opens and closes the unofficial Black girl magic anthem with her own rendition of the now iconic verse. As the child of musical geniuses, it was only right that she would have this much talent at such a young age.