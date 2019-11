Blue Ivy Is An Award-Winning Songwriter At Age 7

Since birth, Blue Ivy has been been destined for greatness. At just a few days old, she was featured on Jay-Z’s “Glory.” Her cries at the end of the track mean Blue is the youngest rap sensation in the game. Years later, she would once again show off her lyrical chops in an especially fire freestyle featured on her dad's 4:44 album. "Never seen a seen in my whole life," rapped the young virtuoso. "Boomshakala, boomshakala. Everything in shaka, everything in flocka."